IIM CAT 2022 Result LIVE: Updates On IIM Admission; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

CAT Result 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result has been declared. The iimcat.ac.in website is hosting the CAT 2022 result. The administering body has also made the CAT 2022 result scorecard available at the official website. As per official data, as many as 11 candidates have scored 100 percentile marks, while 22 each have scored 99.99 percentiles and 99.98 percentiles. CAT 2022 was held on November 27. Direct link to download CAT 2022 result

After the announcement of CAT answer key, the administering body allowed the candidates to raise objections against it. From the 113 objections received by the CAT centre received across three sections and three shifts, only two have been considered.

The revision has been made to two DILR questions. The DILR working group, a statement on the CAT official website said, has decided to not consider these two questions for evaluation as these questions found to be ambiguous. Scores of candidates for the DILR section in these shifts are adjusted on a prorated basis based on their responses on the balance questions in DILR section, it added.