CAT 2022 Result In January; Know How Rank Card Will Be Prepared

CAT 2022 rank card will be prepared on the basis of normalisation process

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will declare the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result by the second week of January 2023. The CAT 2022 was conducted on 27 November 2022 in three shifts. The management entrance exam was held at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in India. About 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was recorded at 87 per cent.

Since the CAT 2022 was held in multiple sessions on exam day, the administering body will follow a normalisation process to prepare the CAT 2022 rank card. The IIM Bangalore will normalise the score of candidates on the basis of a specific method to calculate the scaled score of a candidate in each of the three sections including VARC, DILR and QA in CAT 2022. After normalisation across different forms, the scores shall be further normalised across different sections.

The Institute will convert the scaled scores obtained by this process into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting candidates. "The process of Normalisation is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multiple Test Forms and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalisation across sections, we will use the percentile equivalence," an official statement said while explaining the CAT normalisation process.