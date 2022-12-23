CAT 2022 Result: Didn't Score Well? Here's List Of Other MBA Entrance Tests

Image credit: Shutterstock List of MBA entrance exams

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore declared the CAT 2022 results on December 21. In the CAT 2022 exam, 11 students scored 100 percentiles, 22 students scored 99.99 percentiles and 22 students scored 99.98 percentiles. The names of the candidates shortlisted for the next round will be made available by the respective Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The IIMs will then send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. Candidates may have to appear in the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI) as the selection process vary across IIMs. Also Read || IIM CAT 2022 Result Declared; Official Website, Direct Link To Download Scorecard

CAT is a highly-competitive exam and there are many candidates who were not able to crack the CAT 2022. Such candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes can also consider appearing for other management entrance tests accepted by various management institutes in the country.

List Of Management Exams Other Than CAT