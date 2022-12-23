CAT 2022 Result: Didn't Score Well? Here's List Of Other MBA Entrance Tests

  • Home
Check the management entrance tests other than CAT in which candidates can appear to take admission to the MBA programmes.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 23, 2022 9:38 pm IST

List of MBA entrance exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore declared the CAT 2022 results on December 21. In the CAT 2022 exam, 11 students scored 100 percentiles, 22 students scored 99.99 percentiles and 22 students scored 99.98 percentiles. The names of the candidates shortlisted for the next round will be made available by the respective Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

Latest: Know Your admission chances in top MBA colleges based on CAT result: CAT College Predictor

Don't Miss: CAT 2022: Toppers' Tips for GD-PI-WAT. Download EBook

Suggested: CAT 2022: Scores, percentile and list of colleges accepting 70 to 90+ percentile. Download EBook

The IIMs will then send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. Candidates may have to appear in the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI) as the selection process vary across IIMs. Also Read || IIM CAT 2022 Result Declared; Official Website, Direct Link To Download Scorecard

CAT is a highly-competitive exam and there are many candidates who were not able to crack the CAT 2022. Such candidates seeking admission to MBA programmes can also consider appearing for other management entrance tests accepted by various management institutes in the country.

List Of Management Exams Other Than CAT

  1. AIMA MAT: The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level exam held for admission in over 600 participating institutions. The MAT IBT 2022 exam will be held tomorrow, December 24 in remote proctored mode. The admit card is available for download on the official website- mat.aima.in.
  2. XAT: The XAT 2023 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on January 8, 2023. XAT score is used by over 160 B-schools for management programmes admission.
  3. TISSNET: The last date to register for the TISSNET examination is January 15, 2023. The TISS NET will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at different centres. To be eligible for the exam, candidates should have successfully completed a Bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a UGC-recognised university.
  4. IBSAT: The IBSAT 2022 exam will be held on December 24 and December 25. The scores are accepted by nine ICFAI Business Schools (IBS). The registration process for the exam concluded on December 21, 2022.
  5. CMAT: The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country. It is a three hours computer-based test conducted to evaluate the candidates' ability across various segments like Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Common Admission Test
