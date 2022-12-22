CAT 2022 Result Announced; Key Points On IIM Admission Process

CAT result announced; IIM selection process

With the announcement of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result on Wednesday, December 21, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) now. Each IIM, an official statement said, will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs.

IIMs shortlist candidates for the interview stage based on their own criteria, which may be independent of each other. The process may include Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI). Although CAT 2022 score is an important component in the admission process, IIMs may additionally use other factors including previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs. Candidates are advised to check the official IIM websites for more information on their selection processes.

After the candidates are shortlisted by an IIM, they will be required to produce certain documents at the time of admission. These include -- Mark Sheets and Degree Certificates and Reservation Category Certificates.

If candidates in the final year of graduation are shortlisted for an interview at the IIM, candidates appearing for the final bachelors degree or equivalent qualification examination must show an original certificate from the principal, registrar or Director of the university or institution certifying that the candidate has obtained 50 per cent marks or equivalent (45 per cent in case of candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD category) based on the latest available grades or marks. The candidate must submit an attested copy of the original certificate at the time of the interview.

The deadline for submission of the qualifying degree or equivalent mark sheet and certificate, the CAT official statement added, is December 31, 2023.