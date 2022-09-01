CAT 2022 Registration Underway; List Of Non-IIMs To Admit Students Through CAT Score
CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes at Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions. Several institutions of Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal will also admit students to the MBA programmes through CAT 2022 scores.
Which Industries Have Been Affected In Covid-19 And How Does That Impact Career Planning? Read More
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration is underway. The CAT 2022 application process which started on August 3 will continue till September 14. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes at Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions. Several institutions of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will also admit students to the MBA programmes through CAT 2022 scores.
Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here
Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now
Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free!
Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now
CAT is held for a duration of three hours. Candidates looking for admission to postgraduate management programmes can also take other management tests for admission to MBA courses. AICTE CMAT, XAT, IIFT MBA and SNAP are also some of the other management entrance tests.
These are the list of Non-IIMs admitting students on the basis of CAT 2022 scores
Andhra Pradesh
- IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University
Bihar
- Bihar Agricultural University
- Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP)
- Development Management Institute
Delhi
- Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC)
Goa
- Goa Institute of Management
Gujarat
- Adani University
- Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India
- Institute of Management, Nirma University
- Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA)
- MICA
- School of Petroleum Management, PDEU
Haryana
- Management Development Institute (MDI)
Jammu and Kashmir
- The Business School, University of Jammu
Karnataka
- Acharya Bangalore B-School
- Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS Institutes)
- Alliance University
- Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS Business School)
- Indus Business Academy
- Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Bengaluru
Kerala
- Rajagiri Business School
- Madhya Pradesh
- Jaipuria Institute of Management Indore
- Prestige University
Maharashtra
- FLAME University
- Institute for Technology and Management
- K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Somaiya Vidyavihar University
- National Institute of Bank Management
- National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE)
- National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM)
- NICMAR University,Pune
- Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai
- SP Jain Institute of Management and Research
Delhi
- Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship
- FORE School of Management
- G.G.S.Indraprastha University
- Institute of Marketing and Management
- International Management Institute
- Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management
Odisha
- KIIT School of Management, KIIT Deemed to be University
- XIM University (Formerly Xavier University)
Rajasthan
- Jaipuria Institute of Management (Jaipur)
Tamil Nadu
- Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM)
- Great Lakes Institute of Management
- Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA)
- National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
Telangana
- Institute of Insurance and Risk Management
- Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE)
- University of Hyderabad, School of Management Studies
- Vignana Jyoti Institute of Management
Uttar Pradesh
- Birla Institute of Management Technology
- GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS)
- Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University
- Institute of Management Studies (Ghaziabad)
- Institute of Management Technology (IMT)
- Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow)
- Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida
- SRM Institute of Management and Technology (A constituent unit of SRM-IST, Chennai)
Uttarakhand
- Doon Business School - Global
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
West Bengal
- Army Institute of Management
- Eastern Institute of Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM)
- Institute of Engineering and Management
- Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM)
- Management Development Institute, Murshidabad