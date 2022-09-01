List of non-IIMs accepting CAT 2022 score

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration is underway. The CAT 2022 application process which started on August 3 will continue till September 14. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes at Indian Institutes of Management and other participating institutions. Several institutions of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal will also admit students to the MBA programmes through CAT 2022 scores.

CAT is held for a duration of three hours. Candidates looking for admission to postgraduate management programmes can also take other management tests for admission to MBA courses. AICTE CMAT, XAT, IIFT MBA and SNAP are also some of the other management entrance tests.

These are the list of Non-IIMs admitting students on the basis of CAT 2022 scores

Andhra Pradesh

IFMR Graduate School of Business, Krea University

Bihar

Bihar Agricultural University Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) Development Management Institute

Delhi

Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC)

Goa

Goa Institute of Management

Gujarat

Adani University Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India Institute of Management, Nirma University Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) MICA School of Petroleum Management, PDEU

Haryana

Management Development Institute (MDI)

Jammu and Kashmir

The Business School, University of Jammu

Karnataka

Acharya Bangalore B-School Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences (AIMS Institutes) Alliance University Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS Business School) Indus Business Academy Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Bengaluru

Kerala

Rajagiri Business School Madhya Pradesh Jaipuria Institute of Management Indore Prestige University

Maharashtra

FLAME University Institute for Technology and Management K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Somaiya Vidyavihar University National Institute of Bank Management National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) NICMAR University,Pune Prin. L.N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai SP Jain Institute of Management and Research

Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship FORE School of Management G.G.S.Indraprastha University Institute of Marketing and Management International Management Institute Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management

Odisha

KIIT School of Management, KIIT Deemed to be University XIM University (Formerly Xavier University)

Rajasthan

Jaipuria Institute of Management (Jaipur)

Tamil Nadu

Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM) Great Lakes Institute of Management Loyola Institute of Business Administration (LIBA) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Telangana

Institute of Insurance and Risk Management Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) University of Hyderabad, School of Management Studies Vignana Jyoti Institute of Management

Uttar Pradesh

Birla Institute of Management Technology GNIOT Institute of Management Studies (GIMS) Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University Institute of Management Studies (Ghaziabad) Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow) Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida SRM Institute of Management and Technology (A constituent unit of SRM-IST, Chennai)

Uttarakhand

Doon Business School - Global Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

West Bengal