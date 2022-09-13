CAT 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Selection Process Of IIMs, Eligibility Verification

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can register for CAT 2022 examination through the official website – iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration window on September 14. Candidates can register for CAT 2022 examination through the official website – iimcat.ac.in. The national level entrance exam is conducted for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and other CAT score accepting B schools across the country.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

Candidates' performance in the CAT 2022 examination is an essential requirement in the admission process at the IIMs.The institutes shortlist candidates also on the basis of the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interviews (PI) rounds.

IIMs may additionally use other factors to select candidates such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs.

Eligibility Verification At IIMs

If a candidate is shortlisted for interview by any IIM, he or she must comply with the following eligibility verification:

Mark Sheets and Degree Certificate

At the time of the interview, a candidate must provide all mark sheets along with attested copies to demonstrate their eligibility. Additionally, if a candidate is chosen for a programme, the original degree certificate and all semester or year-level mark sheets, as well as their attested copies, must be presented at the time of enrollment.

Reservation Category Requirements

The Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Non-Creamy Layer Other Backward Caste (NC OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates must demonstrate the original class certificate and submit a photocopy at the time of the interview, along with other submission requirements.

Candidates in the Final Year of Graduation

Candidates who are in the final bachelor's degree examination or equivalent must present the original certificate from the institution's Head certifying that the candidate has obtained 50 per cent marks or equivalent (45 per cent for SC, ST and PwD category candidates). At the time of the interview, candidates must provide the attested copy of the original certificate.