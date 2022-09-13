  • Home
CAT 2022 Registration To End Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates

CAT 2022 Registration: The Common Admission Test will be held on November 27. The application process will be closed tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 13, 2022 9:20 am IST

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CAT 2022 Registration: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration process will be closed tomorrow, September 14, interested candidates can apply online for CAT 2022 exam on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 2,300, while Rs 1,150 for the reserved category. CAT 2022 will be held on November 27, candidates can download the admit card on October 27, 2022.

The candidates who are applying for management admission test should note that they should keep their mobile number and email address unchanged till the completion of CAT 2022. The candidates mobile number and mail id will be verified through an OTP, following which the candidates will get the user ID and password. ALSO READ | How To Prepare For CAT 2022?

CAT Registration 2022: How To Fill Application Form

  1. Click on the CAT 2022 application process link
  2. Log in using user id and password
  3. Enter your name, address, academic qualification, other details
  4. Pay the application fee and submit the form
  5. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

CAT Registration 2022: Documents Required

  • Scanned marksheets from Class 10 onwards- marksheets of Class 10, 12, bachelor's degree/ master's degree, diploma, others
  • Document related to work experience
  • Scanned passport size photo and signature
  • Other required documents as mentioned in the application process.

CAT 2022 will be held in three sessions of two hours each on November 27. The questions will be from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.

The CAT 2022 is being conducted for admission to postgraduate business programmes.

