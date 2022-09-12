CAT 2022 Registration Ends On September 14; Important Points Here

Image credit: Shutterstock IIM Bangalore will close the CAT 2022 registration window on September 14.

CAT 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration window on September 14. Interested candidates can apply online for CAT 2022 exam through the official website – iimcat.ac.in. Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,300 for the General category and Rs 1,150 for the reserved category. The CAT 2022 examination will be held on November 27.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free! Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

The CAT application form correction window will be opened in the third week of September. Candidates can download the CAT 2022 examination admit card on October 27, 2022.

The documents required at the time of filling the CAT 2022 application form are a relevant academic mark sheet, valid government ID proof, COVID-19 vaccination certificate, scanned passport-size photograph, scanned signature, a copy of the category certificate(if any), PwD (Person with Disability) certificate. Those who need a scribe for writing the CAT 2022 exam will need to fill out the scribe affidavit form on the official website. Candidates will also need to fill in their name, phone number, email address, date of birth, nationality, and address in the CAT application form 2022.

To fill in the CAT 2022 registration form candidates should visit the IIM CAT exam official website and then go to ‘New Registration’ to complete the registration process. After the registration process is over one needs to fill out the CAT application form with the required details and pay the registration fee.