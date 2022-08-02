CAT 2022 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Check Details On Application Process

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2022 application process will open at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022 Registration: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) registration will commence from Wednesday, August 3. The CAT 2022 application is basic and includes steps -- registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee. The CAT 2022 application portal will open at 10 am, candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,300 while Rs 1,150 for SC, ST and PwD categories. READ MORE | CAT 2022 Application Fee Increased, Test Centre Reduced; Check What’s New This Year

Candidates can register for CAT 2022 by providing the required information. They will receive their login credentials through which the registration form can be accessed at the “registered candidate login” option. ALSO READ | How To Prepare For CAT 2022?

CAT 2022: How To Fill Application Form

Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2022- iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on 'Register' (if not already registered) otherwise click on 'Login' Login or register using credentials Fill in the form Upload scanned documents Pay the application fees online Submit.

CAT 2022: Documents Required

Scanned images of passport size photograph, signature

Educational Certificates

Caste certificate

Sports certificate, if applicable.

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. The CAT admit card will be held on the official website- iimcat.ac.in from October 27 to November 27. To download CAT 2022 admit card, candidates need to use application number, password on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

CAT is a national level eligibility test and is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes.