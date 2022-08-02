  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT 2022 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Check Details On Application Process

CAT 2022 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Check Details On Application Process

CAT 2022 application portal will open at 10 am tomorrow on the website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT will be held on November 27

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 2, 2022 12:29 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CAT 2022 Application Fee Increased, Test Centre Reduced; Check What’s New This Year
How To Prepare For CAT 2022?
CAT 2022 Application Process To Begin On August 3; Exam Date, Admit Card, Eligibility, Paper Pattern Details
CAT 2022 On November 27; IIM Bangalore Issues Official Notification
CAT 2022: Details On Application Process, Exam Schedule Expected Tomorrow; Key Points Here
CAT 2022 To Be Held On November 27: IIM Bangalore
CAT 2022 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Check Details On Application Process
CAT 2022 application process will open at iimcat.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CAT 2022 Registration: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) registration will commence from Wednesday, August 3. The CAT 2022 application is basic and includes steps -- registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee. The CAT 2022 application portal will open at 10 am, candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,300 while Rs 1,150 for SC, ST and PwD categories. READ MORE | CAT 2022 Application Fee Increased, Test Centre Reduced; Check What’s New This Year

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here

Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free!

Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

Candidates can register for CAT 2022 by providing the required information. They will receive their login credentials through which the registration form can be accessed at the “registered candidate login” option. ALSO READ | How To Prepare For CAT 2022?

CAT 2022: How To Fill Application Form

  1. Go to the official website of IIM CAT 2022- iimcat.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on 'Register' (if not already registered) otherwise click on 'Login'
  3. Login or register using credentials
  4. Fill in the form
  5. Upload scanned documents
  6. Pay the application fees online
  7. Submit.

CAT 2022: Documents Required

  • Scanned images of passport size photograph, signature
  • Educational Certificates
  • Caste certificate
  • Sports certificate, if applicable.

CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. The CAT admit card will be held on the official website- iimcat.ac.in from October 27 to November 27. To download CAT 2022 admit card, candidates need to use application number, password on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

CAT is a national level eligibility test and is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea Today
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea Today
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea For 10 Per Cent Reservation Today
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court To Resume EWS Category Plea For 10 Per Cent Reservation Today
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Launches Eggs And Milk Scheme For Anganwadi Children
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Launches Eggs And Milk Scheme For Anganwadi Children
Assam PAT 2022 Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
Assam PAT 2022 Result Today; Direct Link To Download Scorecard
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 For Phase 2 Exams Out; Here's How To Download
CUET UG Admit Card 2022 For Phase 2 Exams Out; Here's How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................