CAT 2022: Paper Was 'Moderate To Lengthy, Time Consuming'; Slot 1 Analysis Here

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) slot 1 exam held for admission to postgraduate management programmes concluded. The CAT slot 1 paper difficulty level varied from moderate to lengthy and time-consuming as per students appearing for the test and experts on the subject. The questions from Quantitative Aptitude (QA), as per students’ analysis, were moderate. The candidate found the diagram questions hard. CAT 2022 Exam Live Updates

Sumit Singh Gandhi, CEO Director CATKing, termed CAT 2022 exam paper a big surprise. According to Mr Gandhi, questions from para completion are asked again in CAT 2022 which were similarly asked in XAT exam, however, it was not asked in CAT from a really long time. In CAT 2022 slot 1, four sets of five questions were asked from DILR, while modulus-based questions of Algebra were there in Quants.

The CAT slot 1 paper consisted of questions from logical reasoning, paragraph and summary questions, data interpretation, jumbled sentences and paraphrasing. As per the students' review, the weightage of questions from VARC section was more in comparison to DILR and QA sections.

The CAT paper pattern is same as the last year. The IIM CAT question paper will have three sections -- VARC, DILR, QA. Candidates have to solve 66 questions in 120 minutes. The candidates will be provided 40 minutes to solve each section. There is no switching allowed between the sections. The question paper consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and some non-MCQs.

The section wise distribution of questions in CAT 2022 contains; 24 questions from VARC, 20 questions from DILR, 22 questions from QA. While the marking criteria remained the same as that of last year-- three marks (+3) for correct answers and one mark (-1) will be deducted for wrong answers in MCQs and three marks (+3) for the correct answers and there is no negative marking in non-MCQs.