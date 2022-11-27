CAT 2022 Paper Analysis: "Moderate Paper, VARC, DILR A Bit Tough"; Check Candidates' Reactions

Image credit: Careers360 correspondent At a CAT exam centre in Delhi

CAT 2022 Paper Analysis: The candidates appeared in the slot one of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) analysed the paper moderately difficult, with questions from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) were a bit difficult and tricky. There were in total 66 questions in the slot one paper which was concluded at 10:30 am. CAT 2022 Exam Live Updates

Latest: Last minute preparation strategy for CAT 2022. Check Now Suggested: CAT 2022: Scores, percentile and list of colleges accepting 70 to 90+ percentile. Download EBook Recommended: India's top NIRF-ranked private B-schools. Download EBook Don't Miss: India's top 100 private B-schools accepting CAT score. Download EBook

Section-wise in the CAT 2022 slot one paper, there were 24 questions from VARC, 20 questions from DILR, QA had 22 questions. Sreyansh Agarwal, a CAT aspirant said that the paper was moderately difficult, the questions from VARC were a bit difficult, while DILR questions were tricky and based on logical reasoning. "The questions from other sections like QA were moderately easy. I am expecting a cut-off around 80 to 85," he said. ALSO READ | CAT 2022: Paper Was 'Moderate To Lengthy, Time Consuming'; Slot 1 Analysis Here

Another candidate Yashi reviewed the CAT paper as easy, however, DILR and Quant was appeared to be difficult for her. "Most questions in Quant were based on logical reasoning. The diagram based questions were found to be a bit difficult," she said.

According to Atul who appeared from Nagpur centre, "the overall paper was difficult, especially questions from Logical Reasoning and DILR. The Logical Reasoning questions was tough and time consuming. Overall, I am not satisfied with the CAT exam." Also Read|| IIM CAT 2022 Today; Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre

The second slot of CAT is underway, and will conclude at 2:30 PM. The third slot will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. The candidates can expect unofficial answer key slot-wise following the conclusion of exam, the official answer key will be released next week at iimcat.ac.in.