CAT 2022 On November 27; Tips To Follow At Exam Centre

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) will be organised on Sunday, November 27 in three shifts; morning session from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, afternoon session- 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, evening session- 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. On the exam day, the candidates should be careful on carrying items mentioned in their admit card.

Jitendra Mishra, Director, MATS Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship has shared a list of guidelines the candidates should follow on the CAT exam day. Among the list of essential items required to carry at the exam centre are- CAT 2022 admit card, personal hand sanitiser, additional photograph, ballpoint pen.

CAT 2022: Important Guidelines To Follow On Exam Day

A duly filled CAT 2022 exams admit card is a mandatory document. Candidates must check the following information on the admit card:

Name of the candidate / PwD Status / Date and Day of Test / Registration Number / Reporting/ Entry time at Centre / Gate Closing Time of Centre / Test Center address/ Test City

A simple transparent ballpoint pen

Additional photograph (For attendance sheet)

Hand sanitiser

Candidates should report to the exam centre one and a half hours before the exam. The last entry stops 15 minutes before commencement.

Do Not Sign Admit Card Beforehand - One of the crucial CAT tips is to carry an unsigned admit card and sign it only in the presence of an invigilator.

Self-Declaration Form- The candidates need to fill COVID-19 self-declaration form at the exam centre.

Verification of Documents- After getting inside the exam centre, the candidates must get their documents verified. Candidates must paste signed, passport-size photographs on the attendance sheet.

Check Seating Arrangements In Advance - Candidates must locate their respective seats upon arrival at the CAT centre.

No Unfair Practices - In CAT 2022, candidates must not indulge in any unfair practices to crack the test and alter their results. Do Not Peek Into Fellow Test Taker's Screen- No candidate must peek, distract or entertain others in any improper practices.

No Bio-Breaks- Invigilators will not entertain any request for bio-breaks once inside the exam lab except if there’s a medical emergency.

Do Not Apply Mehndi – All candidates are prohibited from the application of henna/mehendi as it interferes with the biometric process.

Don’t Wear Restricted Items - Candidates must not wear jackets, jewelry, watch, electronic gadgets, and carry a mobile phone. If candidates have any such items, it has to be deposited at the entrance.

Obey the Invigilators – All instructions given by the examiners/invigilators before, during, and post CAT 2022 must be followed. The candidate's paper might get cancelled if failed to follow the instruction.

Submit Admit Card, Writing Pad – On completion of the CAT exam 2022, rough sheets provided along with the hard copy of the admit card must be submitted to the invigilator while leaving the exam lab/hall for security purposes.