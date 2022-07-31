CAT 2022 On November 27; IIM Bangalore Issues Official Notification

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT will be held on November 27

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has issued the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 notification today, July 31. As per the CAT 2022 notification, the management entrance test will be held on November 27.

The CAT registration process will commence from August 3, the candidates can apply on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The application process will be closed on September 14 (5 PM). The admit card will be available to download from October 27.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country. The scores are used for admission to postgraduate and fellow management programmes at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.

The CAT entrance exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The test comprises three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

The candidates applying for CAT 2022 should have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. SC/ST/PWD students must have a minimum of 45 per cent from a recognised university.