  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT 2022 On November 27; IIM Bangalore Issues Official Notification

CAT 2022 On November 27; IIM Bangalore Issues Official Notification

CAT 2022: The CAT 2022 registration process will commence from August 3, the candidates can apply on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT will be held on November 27

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 31, 2022 8:01 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CAT 2022: Details On Application Process, Exam Schedule Expected Tomorrow; Key Points Here
CAT 2022 To Be Held On November 27: IIM Bangalore
CUET Application Form 2022: Lesser-Known Details Of Common Universities Entrance Test Registration
CAT 2021: List Of B-Schools Other Than IIMs Accepting CAT Scores; Admission Process
CAT Result 2021 (Out) LIVE: 9 Candidates Get 100 Percentile; 7 Are Engineers
CAT Demands Sincere And Consistent Effort, Says Gourav Goel Who Secures 99.99 Percentile
CAT 2022 On November 27; IIM Bangalore Issues Official Notification
CAT will be held on November 27
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CAT 2022: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has issued the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 notification today, July 31. As per the CAT 2022 notification, the management entrance test will be held on November 27.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here

Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free!

Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

The CAT registration process will commence from August 3, the candidates can apply on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The application process will be closed on September 14 (5 PM). The admit card will be available to download from October 27.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to management programmes at IIMs, and other participating B-Schools across the country. The scores are used for admission to postgraduate and fellow management programmes at IIMs in Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.

The CAT entrance exam will be held for a duration of three hours. The test comprises three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability.

The candidates applying for CAT 2022 should have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA. SC/ST/PWD students must have a minimum of 45 per cent from a recognised university.

Click here for more Education News
Common Admission Test Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
National Education Policy 2020 Drafted With Aim To Provide Holistic Education, Says Amit Shah
National Education Policy 2020 Drafted With Aim To Provide Holistic Education, Says Amit Shah
Chhattisgarh: Chief Justice of India To Address Hidayatullah National Law University Convocation Ceremony
Chhattisgarh: Chief Justice of India To Address Hidayatullah National Law University Convocation Ceremony
IISER-Thiruvananthapuram Can Lead By Combining Traditional Knowledge With Modern Approach: Dharmendra Pradhan
IISER-Thiruvananthapuram Can Lead By Combining Traditional Knowledge With Modern Approach: Dharmendra Pradhan
Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University
Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University
Assam PAT 2022 Result On August 2; Official Website, How To Check
Assam PAT 2022 Result On August 2; Official Website, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................