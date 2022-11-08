CAT 2022 On November 27: FAQs On Admit Card, Self-Declaration Form

IIM CAT 2022 exam on November 27; Answers to FAQs

The Common Admission Test (CAT) has been scheduled to be conducted on November 27. The admission test for postgraduate management programmes, CAT 2022, will be held in three shifts of two hours. According to the IIM CAT 2022 exam pattern, the question paper will comprise three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. CAT 2022 will be timed. The IIM CAT 2022 admit card also has a self-declaration form that has to be filled as part of the Covid-control measure.

The CAT 2022 administering body has mentioned special exam day guidelines and a COVID-19 advisory which are required to be followed by all candidates at the exam centres. Candidates taking CAT 2022 on November 27 are required to adhere to the guidelines and follow all disciplinary protocols.

CAT 2022: Answers To FAQs

Question: Where can applicants download CAT 2022 admit card?

Answer: The iimcat.ac.in website is hosting the CAT 2022 admit card.

Question: What is CAT 2022 reporting time?

Answer: The CAT 2022 reporting time is one hour 30 minutes before the start of the exam. The CAT 2022 start time is mentioned on the IIM admit card.

Question: What are the things a candidate can carry along with them to the exam centre?

Answer: Candidates will be required to take the CAT admit card and must carry any one of the original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government -- PAN card or driving license or voter id or passport or aadhaar card with photograph) or e-aadhaar or ration card or identification affidavit.

Question: Will writing pad and pens be provided at the CAT 2022 exam centre?

Answer: Yes. A writing pad and pens will be provided to the candidates for rough work. The rough pads will, however, have to be returned after the test. Candidates should clearly write their names and application numbers on the writing pad.

Question: What is CAT 2022 self-declaration form?

Answer: The CAT admit card has details of guidelines including filling up of a self-declaration form to ensure that all the candidates, invigilators and staff members on the exam centres are safe.

Question: What are the details to be filled on the CAT self-declaration form?

Answer: Details including names, application number, test centre and dates of exam will have to be filled. The candidate will also have to mention any symptoms of cold, cough, runny nose or fever.