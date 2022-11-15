CAT 2022 On November 27; Check Do’s And Don’ts On Exam Day
CAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 27. The two-hour CAT 2022 exam will be conducted in three sessions, the first from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and the third and the evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Successful candidates of CAT 2022 will be allowed to register for admission to postgraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating colleges. The CAT 2022 conducting institute has already released the admit card.
The CAT 2022 admit cards mention details of the candidates including their names, application numbers, date and day of test, CAT exam time and sessions, reporting time and entry time, gate closing time, CAT exam centres details and exam day guidelines. CAT 2022 will be held as a computer-based test at designated test centres.
CAT 2022 Do's, Don'ts On Exam Day: 5 Points
Candidates are will be required to verify and carry their original ID proof and the printed CAT 2022 admit card
Candidates will have to affix a photograph on the CAT admit card. The photograph pasted on the admit card should be the same as that uploaded during the CAT 2022 application process
Candidates will have to drop the CAT admit card at the drop box provided after the end of the exam. Candidates will also be provided with one pen and one scribble pad
Candidates cannot use the keyboard at any point in time. Using the keyboard will lock the computer system
Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles