CAT 2022 On November 27; Check Do’s And Don’ts On Exam Day

IIM CAT 2022 test on Nov 27; do's and dont's on the exam day

CAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 27. The two-hour CAT 2022 exam will be conducted in three sessions, the first from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and the third and the evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Successful candidates of CAT 2022 will be allowed to register for admission to postgraduate programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating colleges. The CAT 2022 conducting institute has already released the admit card.

The CAT 2022 admit cards mention details of the candidates including their names, application numbers, date and day of test, CAT exam time and sessions, reporting time and entry time, gate closing time, CAT exam centres details and exam day guidelines. CAT 2022 will be held as a computer-based test at designated test centres.

CAT 2022 Do's, Don'ts On Exam Day: 5 Points