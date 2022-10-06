  • Home
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 6, 2022 3:23 pm IST

CAT 2022: Number Of Questions Reduced To 66 Last Year; What's Expected This Time
CAT 2022 exam on November 27, 2022

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022. The candidates who have registered for the management examination will be able to download their CAT 2022 admit card from October 27, onwards. The CAT admit card and exam related updates will be provided to candidates on the official website-- iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is conducting CAT 2022 examination this year. However, the Institute has not yet disclosed the CAT 2022 question paper pattern.

In CAT 2020 examination, the question paper was consisted of 76 questions and the difficulty level of the paper was moderate. However, in CAT 2021 examination the question paper was reduced to 66 questions. The difficulty level of the CAT 2021 question paper was easy but the paper was lengthy. The question paper included 24 questions from Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), 20 questions were asked from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DI and LR), while 22 questions were asked from Quantitative Ability (QA).

The aspirants had been given 40 minutes for each section and PwD candidates were given 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section. The CAT 2021 examination was conducted in three slots. The candidates who have appeared in slot 1 and slot 2 examinations claimed the level of examination was moderate. While the candidates who appeared in the third slot of CAT examination found the paper easy but lengthy one.

CAT Question Paper Analysis From Last 3 Years

CAT

Number of QuestionsDuration

Overall Question Paper Analysis

Section-Wise Analysis

CAT 202166120Easy but Lengthy

VARC: Easy

DILR: Difficult

QA: Easy

CAT 2020

76120

Moderate

VARC: Difficult

DILR: Moderate to Easy

QA: Moderate to Easy

CAT 2019

100180

Moderate to Tough

VARC: Toughest

DILR: Tough

QA: Moderate to Tough

As per the previous year trends, if the questions asked in CAT examinations were reduced, the difficulty level has also been reduced and candidates had allotted sufficient time to solve the question paper.

