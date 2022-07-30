CAT 2022: Details On Application Process, Exam Schedule Expected Tomorrow; Key Points Here

CAT 2022 notification expected tomorrow

The Common Admission Test (CAT) notification is expected to be issued tomorrow, July 31. CAT 2022 exam date has already been announced. It is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022. The iimcat.ac.in website which is scheduled to go live on August 1 will update the details of application dates, registration process and eligibility criteria in its detailed CAT 2022 notification. As per CAT 2022 Convenor, the application will likely begin on August 3. The eligibility criteria for CAT 2022 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute.

CAT is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to postgraduate management programmes including at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Some colleges and universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) also consider CAT scores to admit students. Lakhs of students appear for CAT every year. CAT is held for a duration of three hours. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

The institutes announce their own cut-off marks to admit students. Several factors are considered by an institute before declaring their CAT cut-off. The difficulty level of question paper, total number of test-takers, availability of seats, past year cut-off trends are considered while declaring the cut-off marks.

CAT 2021 was conducted on November 28. A total of 2.30 lakh candidates had applied for the test and 85 per cent of them appeared for it.