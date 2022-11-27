CAT 2022 LIVE: MBA Entrance Exam Today; Admit Card, Reporting Time, Updates On IIM Test Day Workflow

IIM CAT 2022 exam today; live updates here

CAT 2022 Exam: The MBA entrance exam, or the Common Admission Test (CAT), is set to be held today, November 27, in three slots of two hours duration each. The first slot which will start at 8:30 am will continue till 10:30 am, while the second and third slot will begin at 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm and will get over at 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm respectively. The iimcat.ac.in website has made the CAT 2022 hall ticket link available. The two-page CAT 2022 admit card contains instructions for candidates on Covid and a self-declaration form. Candidates will have to carry with them a valid ID proof along with the admit card to CAT 2022 exam centre.

CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the participating non-IIM institutions. There will be three sections in the IIM CAT 2022 question paper. The three sections are Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

While some questions in the computer-based CAT 2022 exam will be of multiple-choice question (MCQ) type, some will be non-MCQ type. For all MCQ type questions in CAT 2022, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer marked. However, no negative marks will be cut for wrong answers in non-MCQ type questions.