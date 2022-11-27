CAT 2022 LIVE: MBA Entrance Exam Today; Admit Card, Reporting Time, Updates On IIM Test Day Workflow
CAT 2022 Exam Live: The CAT 2022 will be held in 3 slots, first between 8:30 am and 10:30 am and the second and third from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm respectively.
CAT 2022 Exam: The MBA entrance exam, or the Common Admission Test (CAT), is set to be held today, November 27, in three slots of two hours duration each. The first slot which will start at 8:30 am will continue till 10:30 am, while the second and third slot will begin at 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm and will get over at 2:30 pm and 6:30 pm respectively. The iimcat.ac.in website has made the CAT 2022 hall ticket link available. The two-page CAT 2022 admit card contains instructions for candidates on Covid and a self-declaration form. Candidates will have to carry with them a valid ID proof along with the admit card to CAT 2022 exam centre.
CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes in the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the participating non-IIM institutions. There will be three sections in the IIM CAT 2022 question paper. The three sections are Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.
While some questions in the computer-based CAT 2022 exam will be of multiple-choice question (MCQ) type, some will be non-MCQ type. For all MCQ type questions in CAT 2022, one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer marked. However, no negative marks will be cut for wrong answers in non-MCQ type questions.
Live updates
CAT 2022: Candidates will be required to take the CAT admit card and must carry any one of the original and valid photo identification proof -- PAN card or driving license or voter id or passport or aadhaar card with photograph) or e-aadhaar or ration card or identification affidavit. Keep following this blog for updates on admit card details, CAT reporting time and more.
CAT 2022: IIM Kashipur Wishes Aspirants Best
IIM Kashipur in a social media post said: "Failure or success isn’t determined by that one day, it’s determined by the efforts you’ve been putting in throughout. You'll be sitting for your CAT exam today and believe us, a good life is waiting for you ahead. IIM Kashipur wishes you all the very best for CAT 2022!"
Things To Carry For CAT Exam 2022
The candidate must download and print all pages that come with their admit card and carry to the exam centre. These are the things to carry for CAT exam 2022 and documents required:
- All pages of the CAT 2022 admit card clearly printed on A4 size sheets
- Valid photo ID proof in original
- Self-declaration form
- PwD certificate where applicable
- Scribe Affidavit where applicable
- Water in transparent bottle
- Mask
- Personal hand sanitiser (50 ml)
Iimcat.ac.in CAT Important Formulas
As the first slot of CAT 2022 will start at 8:30 am today, candidates must keep calm and revise CAT important formulas now.
IIM CAT Previous Year Paper
In the CAT previous year paper, as many as nine applicants have obtained 100 percentile marks. 19 candidates each scored 99.99 percentiles and 99.98 percentiles respectively last year.
CAT 2022 Exam Today; IIM Raipur Extends Best Wishes To MBA Aspirants
Hoping for the best, IIM Raipur in a social media post said: "The journey one has to travel while preparing for CAT is as much an emotional ride as it's an intellectual spree. We respect the efforts of our aspirants that they invested in the exam and hope that they give their best on the D-Day."
The institute further added: "All the best!"
IIM CAT Exam Dress Code
As per the CAT exam dress code, socks, plain pullovers, sweaters and cardigans (without any pockets) are allowed inside the CAT 2022 test lab. Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes and footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons are not permitted.
CAT Score Vs Percentile 2022
CAT Score Vs Percentile 2021: As the CAT 2022 exam will be held in multiple sessions on exam day, the administering body will follow a normalisation process to arrive at the result. Read More On What Is CAT Score Vs Percentile
IIM CAT Exam Pattern 2022
As per the CAT exam pattern 2022, the question paper will have three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. CAT 2022 exam is timed. While some questions would be of multiple-choice question (MCQ) type with options to select, some would be non-MCQ type. According to CAT negative marking rule, for all MCQ type, a wrong answer would result in the deduction of one mark. There would, however, be no negative mark for a non-MCQ type question in CAT.
IIM CAT 2022 Today
The Common Admission Test 2022, or CAT 2022, will be held today, November 27. CAT 2022 is set to be conducted in three slots -- 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.