CAT 2022 Last-Minute Preparation Tips By IIM Rohtak Students

CAT 2022: With just days left for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) which is scheduled to be held on November 27, the candidates are preparing with their best to crack the management admission test with a good percentile to secure a berth in one of the prestigious B-schools in India- Indian Institute of Management. But to secure over 99 percentile in CAT is not so easy, and apart from rigorous study, the candidates need a concrete preparation to shine in the B-schools entrance. ALSO READ | How To Avoid Negative Marking In CAT 2022?

For the aspirants to fulfill their dreams of studying in IIMs, the students (PGP batch) of Indian Institute Of Management (IIM Rohtak) shared tips they followed to get into IIMs. Here are the last-minute tips to be followed to get into IIMs.

CAT 2022: Follow These Tips To Get Into IIMs

Attempt Mock Tests

With not enough time left to cover through all topics, the crucial revision period may well be spent on mock exams. Attempt as many mocks as you can. Mock exams emulate the real examination and therefore help you check both your speed to attempt as well as taking you through a variety of topics. But do not just attend the mock - make sure you analyze your performance in these so as to understand where your time may be more invested in. One must learn to manage your time wisely.

Previous Year Papers

Along with the mock tests, the papers from previous years can also help improve academic understanding and practice. These will support you in understanding your weak areas and where to put that extra effort. The time pressure is real, and the only way to ace it is to rehearse, repeat and rehearse. It will assess more than just your competence - it will support you with managing time and anxiety as well. You can hone these skills by timing yourself when attempting practice or older papers. Additionally, previous year's test questions aid in your understanding of which questions to tackle first and which to leave for last.

Solving old papers also helps you comprehend the application of theory into the paper. It equips them better to identify the patterns in question paper, as also guiding them attempt these questions based on their strengths and weaknesses. This will also ensure that students do not panic at the time of writing exams, as it can be overwhelming for many students. The most important benefit of solving the previous year's papers is that it boosts one's self-confidence and helps one prepare for D-Day.

Sectional Focus For D-Day

It is important to remember that depending on your strengths and weaknesses, the focus areas in each section of the paper would differ. The VARC section is the most scoring section - here, a candidate should focus on building accuracy along with speed. The reading comprehension section is often treacherously time-consuming- the focus, here, should be on solving as many RCs as possible in the stipulated 40 minutes. At the same time, be cautious of being carried away and missing out on the more straightforward questions, such as, jumbled sentences, synonyms/antonyms and fill in the blanks.

In DILR, there are some categories of problems repeated every year. It should be every candidate's objective to solve them correctly and in a time-efficient manner. It would not be possible for every candidate to solve every single set, but it is necessary to choose which sets to solve in the paper carefully, as it can make or break the final result.

For the Quantitative Aptitude section, arithmetic should be the main focus as it generally has the most weightage and is also the most scoring. It is crucial that you play to your strengths, and focus on maximizing the score in that particular section. For example, if Logical Reasoning is something you are good at, but your Quantitative Aptitude is weak, the strategy should be to get the required qualifying marks in the Quantitative section, and maximizing the number of correctly solved sets in DILR.

Avoiding Negative Marking

Discouraging guesswork and filtering out the right contenders are the main objectives of incorporating an approach of negative marking in the CAT examination. It allows candidates to understand the given implication of every decision they take. However, there is barely anyone who can avoid negative marking in competitive exams. So, here are a few tips and tricks to maximise the chances of avoiding negative marking.

Keep Your Work Organised- Rough calculations might appear casual until you end up mixing all your calculations of different questions and thereby creating confusion while marking the final answer. To avoid this, do the calculations in an organized manner and number them accordingly.

Focus On Easy Questions First- Last-minute hurriedness can lead to one relying on guesswork. Therefore, it is better to attempt easy questions that one is confident about. This will lead to the candidate securing the marks without fail and will boost the confidence for the upcoming questions.

Avoid Impulsive Decisions- In the stressful situation of the exam hall, it is easy to get carried away and mark answers randomly in the hope of guessing the correct answer. This causes the most damage. So, make calculative and informed decisions about every answer you mark.

Double-Check The Marked Option- As basic as it may sound, it is important that one double-checks the answer they marked because the ultimate consequences depend on the marked answers, and any fault in this part can have a huge impact on the final results.

Tips For The Examination Centre

It is important to remain calm on the day of exam and to have knowledge of the basic guidelines. Start preparing to give your exam ahead of time, and leave nothing for the last minute. Have your admit card printed, and ready in advance, and ensure that all your details have been correctly printed and are readable. Make sure your identity proof is valid and accepted at the center. Check out the location of your center well in advance. If your center is in a different city, ensure that you have checked the route from your hotel/station/etc. as well as having arranged the means of transportation to the center. Plan and leave well in advance; account for unforeseen circumstances such as traffic jams, lack of cabs, route closures, etc. Keep a calm mind at the center - do not panic even if there is an unexpected situation. Seek help if needed, and focus on acing your CAT exam.