CAT 2022: Last Date To Raise Objections Against Candidate Response Sheet, Answer Key Tomorrow

Last date to raise objections against CAT 2022 answer key is tomorrow

The last date to raise objections against the candidate response sheets of the Common Admission Test (CAT) is tomorrow, December 4. The CAT 2022 response sheet was made available to the candidates on December 1. Over two lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2022 on November 27. The applicants who appeared for the test will be able to see the CAT answer key, individual response sheet and raise objections against them by 5 pm tomorrow.

“The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11.00 AM on 1st December 2022 till 5:00 PM on 04th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration,” a statement on the CAT official website read.

CAT 2022: Steps To Raise Objection Against CAT Answer Key 2022

Go to the official website of IIM CAT -- iimcat.ac.in Click on the “Candidate login” tab on the home page Enter the CAT 2022 login credentials On the next window, click on the “Objection Form” tab Choose the question number, section, and type of objection Enter any remarks if needed within 500 words Pay the answer key grievance fee Submit

To raise objections against the CAT answer key 2022, select any one of the following --

None of the options is a correct answer

More than one option is a correct answer

The answer key is incorrect

Candidates will also be required to pay Rs 1,200 per question. Bank service charges and GST charges will have to be paid extra.