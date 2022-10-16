CAT 2022: Know Steps To Calculate Percentile Score

CAT 2022 percentile calculator, normalisation of marks

The Common Admission Test (CAT) will be held on November 27. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes. The CAT 2022 question paper will have three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. As CAT is held in slots, applicants will be provided a percentile score.

Applicants get a call from IIMs for the next rounds of admission on the basis of the CAT cut-off for various IIMs and based on the preferences made by applicants. The shortlisted candidates are called for the next rounds of selection by the respective IIMs which normally include writing ability test (WAT), personal interview (PI) and group discussion (GD).

CAT Percentile Calculator 2022: Steps To Check

Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates. Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as: P = [(N − r)/N] x 100 Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points

“In order to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions, the scores of candidates shall be subjected to a process of Normalisation,” an official statement last year said while explaining the CAT normalisation process.

“The Normalisation process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalisation across different forms, the scores shall be further normalised across different sections. The Scaled Scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting,” it added.