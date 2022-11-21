CAT 2022: Know About IIM Normalisation Process; Percentile Score Calculator

CAT Exam 2022: IIM CAT normalisation process, percentile calculator

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is set to be held on Sunday, November 27. By now candidates appearing CAT 2022 for admission to postgraduate management programmes must have accustomed themselves to the exam pattern and the CAT syllabus. CAT 2022 will be conducted as a computer-based test on the exam day in three sessions. While the first has been scheduled between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, the second and third will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm respectively.

The question paper of CAT 2022 will consist of questions from three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability.

As the CAT 2022 exam will be held in multiple sessions on exam day, the administering body will follow a normalisation process to arrive at the result.

“The Normalisation process shall adjust for location and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After normalisation across different forms, the scores shall be further normalised across different sections. The Scaled Scores obtained by this process shall be converted into percentiles for purposes of shortlisting,” an official statement said while explaining the CAT normalisation process.

It further added: “For reporting purposes, scaled scores for each section (Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section 3: Quantitative Ability (QA)) and total along with the percentiles shall be published.”

CAT 2022 Percentile Score

To calculate CAT 2022 percentile score, follow these steps:

Step 1: Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT including morning, afternoon and evening sessions

Step 2: Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates.

Step 3: Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as: 𝑃 = [(𝑁 − 𝑟)/ N] x 100

Step 4: Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points.