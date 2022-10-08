CAT 2022 In November; Here's How Students Can Strategise To Score Over 99 Percentile

CAT exam 2022 on November 27; preparation tips here

The Common Admission Test (CAT) has been scheduled to be held on November 27. Candidates by now must be accustomed to the exam pattern and the syllabus. Considering the competitive nature of the postgraduate management entrance test, aspirants must be at a fix as to how they should strategise their CAT preparation and score over 99 percentile. CAT 2022 question paper will have questions from Quantitative Ability, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

Applicants get a call from respective IIM for the next rounds of admission on the basis of the CAT cut-off for various IIMs and based on the students’ preferences. The shortlisted candidates are then called for the next rounds of selection which generally include writing ability test (WAT), personal interview (PI) and group discussion (GD).

CAT 2022: How To Plan For The Management Entrance Test