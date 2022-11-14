CAT 2022: Hacks To Score 99 Percentile In B-Schools Entrance

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2022 will be held on November 27

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. The candidates might be at their last leg of preparations as just a fortnight left for the B-schools entrance. Along with the daily study routine, a methodological preparation is required at the final hours to get an ace in one of the toughest competitive exams.

Careers360 had a word with experts of coaching centres, institutes who has provided important preparation hacks which will help them to score 99 percentile or above in CAT.

Gautam Bawa, Principal Director, BYJU's advised candidates to practice and take as much mock tests they can. "A 99-percentile performance in CAT requires great match practice and the ability to tackle any googly thrown at you on D-day. To ensure the same adequate number of mocks need to be taken so that you are not in for any major surprise come 27th November. Writing a plethora of Mocks exposes you to myriad questions and also to different situations. It will help you learn how to keep your emotions in check and think on your feet. Equally or perhaps more importantly is ensure that you analyse every mock that you take," the principal director said.

"Analysing mocks helps you identify any achilles heel that you might have. Are you attempting the right questions? Are you repeatedly making any errors? Are you leaving any sitters unattempted? Did you solve every question in the smartest possible way? This and many more such questions get answered if you analyse Mocks well," he added.

According to Ms Ritu Rahul Rathod, Founder, Moonlight Musings, "along with mock tests, the candidates should practice previous year question papers and focus on time management which is crucial for the CAT preparation."

CAT 2022: Preparation Hacks To Ace In B-Schools Entrance

Most importantly, time management for this computer-based examination is crucial right from the start of a candidate's CAT preparation. You have a time limit of 40 minutes for each section. While preparing for your examination, keep track of the time you take to solve each question. As you progress, try to improve your speed and accuracy Using shortcut methods to solve questions can help you save a lot of time. So, keep in mind the shortcut tricks that your mentors teach you and make sure you note them down and review them regularly Working on previous years' question papers and taking regular mock tests can help you identify your strengths and weaknesses An important aspect of cracking CAT is your choice of questions. Make sure you analyze a question carefully before attempting it and go forward only if you are confident about solving it To improve your vocabulary and reading skills, you should read a variety of books, along with editorials, newspaper articles and journals.

CAT 2022: Topic Wise Preparation Tips

Quantitative Atitude: Arithmetic and Algebra carry the most weightage. It is recommended that the candidates are well versed with the 2 topics

Verbal Ability And Reading Comprehension: Reading comprehension pages, para-jumbles, para-summary, odd sentence out, and fill in the blanks. Maximum questions come from Reading comprehension making RC the most important aspect in VARC

Data interpretation and logical reasoning: Matrix or Arrangements, Reasoning-based DI, Venn diagrams, and Games and Tournaments.

On the exam day, self belief and patience is the key to perform in the competive exams like CAT. Mr Bawa said, "Most importantly do not fret if one section isn't going the way you desire. For all you know it is s the same for most of India at that point in time. Thus, maintaining your calm, believing in yourself and telling yourself "I am a Stud" during those 120 minutes is the key. Feel invincible in those 120 minutes and be the most humble that you can be on either side of those 120 minutes."

The qualified candidates in CAT 2022 can take admissions in Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), B-schools.