CAT 2022: Glimpse At Previous Year’s Percentile Marks, Analysis Of Question Papers

CAT 2022 exam date on November 27

More than a lakh candidates will appear for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on November 27, 2022. As CAT 2022 will be conducted in three different sessions and will have varying levels of difficulty across the sessions, the scores of candidates will be subject to a process of normalisation to ensure fairness and equity in comparison to the performances of candidates across different test sessions.

Latest: Check out the strategy followed by CAT 99%ilers. Download Free Ebook Don't Miss: Explore CAT important topics and must read books. Download Free Ebook Recommended: Practice more to score well in CAT 2022. Get previous year question papers here Also See: 100 quant facts every CAT aspirant must know. Get Free Ebook

The CAT 2022 normalisation process will generally adjust for the place and scale differences of score distributions across different forms. After CAT 2022 normalisation across different forms, the CAT scores will be further normalised across different sections. The CAT scaled scores generated by this process will be converted into percentiles for the purpose of shortlisting.

As many as nine applicants have obtained 100 percentile marks in CAT last year. 19 candidates each scored 99.99 percentiles and 99.98 percentiles respectively last year.

CAT Percentile Score

To calculate CAT 2022 percentile score, follow these steps:

Calculate the total number of candidates (N) who appeared for CAT Assign a rank (r), based on the scaled scores obtained in the QA section, to all candidates who appeared for CAT. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining identical scaled scores in the QA section, assign identical ranks to all those candidates. Calculate the percentile score (P) of a candidate with rank (r) in the QA section as: P = [(N − r)/N] x 100 Round off the calculated percentile score (P) of a candidate up to two decimal points

CAT Last Year Paper Analysis

The candidates who appeared for CAT last year analysed the difficulty level of the Slot 1 paper moderate, with questions from the Quantitative sections easy, while the DILR section was analysed as a bit tricky and the comprehension section lengthy.

The DILR section in Slot 2, as per candidates was a bit tricky, while the comprehension section was lengthy.

The candidates who appeared in slot 3 (evening shift) reviewed the paper as balanced with equal weightage given to every section. While the Quantitative Aptitide, DILR sections were easiest, the comprehension section was lengthy.