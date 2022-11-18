CAT 2022: Five Important Preparation Tips To Ace The B-School Entrance

Image credit: shutterstock.com CAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 27.

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test, CAT 2022 this year is scheduled to be held on November 27. The last few days before the B-Schools entrance is considered to be quite stressful as to get success in CAT is not an easy task. To give a boost to their preparations, experts have shared preparation tips with Careers360. As per the experts, the mot crucial preparation tips at the last hour is to revisen and take mock tests which will help them to get familiarise with the exam pattern.

Lokesh Agarwal, CAT Educator at Unacademy shared five important preparation tips for candidates. Revision, taking mock test and mental rest are among the top five tips listed by Mr Agarwal. ALSO READ | How To Score 100 Percentile In CAT 2022?

CAT 2022: Top Five Preparation Tips For Candidates

Revision- The revision strategy adopted by candidates plays a crucial role during the last few days before the CAT exam. During this period, aspirants must make it a point to revise all formulae, concepts, and theorems noted on a sheet of paper. Solving a few problems after waking up will help candidates activate their brains and gain a kick-start during their preparation.

Mock Tests- Mock tests are an essential strategy during the last week of preparation. To establish a strong mindset during the examination, candidates must take mock tests or sectional tests during the same hours of the day that their examination is scheduled for. This will help ensure that an aspirant's mind and body are calm and focused on the day of the examination. Candidates must also remember to take relatively easier mock tests as they approach the day of the exam to boost their confidence. READ MORE | Check Do’s And Don’ts On CAT Exam Day

Mental Rest- During stressful periods of preparation, it is vital for aspirants to ensure they get enough sleep. It is advised that candidates have an effective sleep schedule in place that allows them to get 6-8 hours of sleep daily. Apart from this, it is also essential for candidates to take breaks to give their minds and body enough rest. They must devote time to their hobbies and leisure activities daily to divert their mind.

Day Before CAT Exam- Leading up to the day of the examination, there are a few things that all aspirants must remain cognizant about. All exam related documents such as an original ID and examination admit card must be kept in a safe place to ensure they are within reach on the day of the exam. Aspirants must make a note of the location of their examination centre and check their travel time well in advance.

On CAT Exam Day- While attempting the CAT examination, aspirants must remain calm and focused. They must not panic and ensure that they are able to select the easier and more familiar questions in each section rather than get stuck on any of the difficult/time consuming questions/ sets to be able to save time. Aspirants must scan the paper before they begin to attempt any questions and ensure that they have made a mental note of the sequence in which they would prefer to attempt the exam.