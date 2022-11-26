CAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Guidelines Here

IIM Bangalore will conduct the CAT 2022 exam following the exam day guidelines

With the beginning of the countdown the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has completed preparations to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 for around two lakh aspirants this year. The entrance exam will be held tomorrow, November 27, in three sessions and candidates must have to report one and a half hours before the commencement of the CAT exam. The candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre when only 15 minutes are left for the exam.

IIM Bangalore has already issued the CAT admit card 2022, undertaking format on its official website -- iimcat.ac.in and asked candidates to download and print a hard copy of admit card on A4 sheets by November 27. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without CAT admit card, undertaking slip and a valid photo ID proof. Apparently, the Institutes hold the right to cancel the candidature of any candidate if s/he indulged in any inappropriate activities.

The Institute has already mentioned all the exam day guidelines in its release 'Test Day Workflow for Candidates' for the smooth conduct of the CAT 2022 exam. Moreover, a test video guide on test day instructions, log in procedures and answering procedures for the CAT 2022 test is also available on the official website. For any help or assistance candidates may contact on the helpline number -- 18002108720 or may write to cathelpdesk@iimcat.co.in.

CAT 2022: Important Guidelines For Exam Day