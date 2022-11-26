CAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow; Important Guidelines Here
IIM Bangalore has completed preparations to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 for around two lakh aspirants.
With the beginning of the countdown the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has completed preparations to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 for around two lakh aspirants this year. The entrance exam will be held tomorrow, November 27, in three sessions and candidates must have to report one and a half hours before the commencement of the CAT exam. The candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre when only 15 minutes are left for the exam.
IIM Bangalore has already issued the CAT admit card 2022, undertaking format on its official website -- iimcat.ac.in and asked candidates to download and print a hard copy of admit card on A4 sheets by November 27. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without CAT admit card, undertaking slip and a valid photo ID proof. Apparently, the Institutes hold the right to cancel the candidature of any candidate if s/he indulged in any inappropriate activities.
The Institute has already mentioned all the exam day guidelines in its release 'Test Day Workflow for Candidates' for the smooth conduct of the CAT 2022 exam. Moreover, a test video guide on test day instructions, log in procedures and answering procedures for the CAT 2022 test is also available on the official website. For any help or assistance candidates may contact on the helpline number -- 18002108720 or may write to cathelpdesk@iimcat.co.in.
CAT 2022: Important Guidelines For Exam Day
- Before leaving for the test centre, candidates must ensure to verify and carry the CAT 2022 admit card and original ID proof. PwD candidates with Scribe must carry a Scribe affidavit along with them to the test centre.
- Candidates must ensure that they have affixed the photograph as required, in the space provided in the CAT hall ticket before reaching the test centre.
- The examination will be held by following the social distanced assessment model which includes using touch-free process wherever needed, implementation of social distancing measures, and guidelines provided by the central government.
- Socks, plain pullovers, sweaters and cardigans (without any pockets) are allowed inside the test lab.
- Candidates with metal implants, pacemaker, etc. in their body are required to bring a supporting medical certificate of the same to the test centre.
- Institute will not be liable for any damage or loss of the personal belongings of the candidates if any.
- Shoes/footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons are not permitted while slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted
- Aspirants are not allowed to carry any prohibited item at the examination centre. If any such item is found during frisking process, candidates will be asked to remove all such items.
- After entering the examination centre, candidates will be checked for valid admit card and original ID proof by the exam staff and will be informed about the designated lab.
- The candidate's photograph and signature must be legibly printed and visible on the photo ID card and must be matched with the details on the CAT admit card.
- Candidates are advised to take a bio-break (if any), and get their admit card and ID proof verified by the examination staff after entering the test lab.
- Candidates have to go through the IRIS scanning and photo capture process during registration inside the exam hall.
- Once the registration process completed, the exam staff member will guide candidates to the allotted computer system number.
- Candidates must ensure their details such as name and photograph appearing on the computer screen is correct and there is no discrepancy in the signature on the attendance sheet.
- The candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the test ends unless any medical emergency arises.