CAT 2022 Exam Tomorrow: Check Reporting Time, Instructions Here

Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2022

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam tomorrow, November 27, 2022. The exam will be held in 151 test cities across the country in three sessions. Candidates are required to reach to the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the CAT 2022 admit card.

It is necessary to report to the exam centre one hour 30 minutes before the exam begins. The last entry is 15 minutes before the start time. Candidates are not allowed to enter the exam hall 15 minutes after the start of the examination.

Candidates are also advised to locate their test centre and its accessibility at least a day before the test so that they can reach the centre on time on the day of the test. The google map link embedded in the electronic version of the admit card may be of particular help to locate the test centre.

As per the CAT exam timing, the first slot of the exam (forenoon session) is from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second session (afternoon session) from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the third session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

CAT 2022: Important Instructions For Reporting