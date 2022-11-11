  • Home
CAT 2022 Exam On November 27; Check Top Recommended Books To Revise

Candidates can follow these books to get a good score in the CAT 2022 entrance examination.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 12:07 pm IST

CAT 2022 Exam On November 27; Check Top Recommended Books To Revise
Important books to follow for CAT 2022 exam.
Image credit: Shuttertstock

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 examination is about to begin soon on November 27 and so studying from the best book is necessary to score well in the exam. Before selecting a book we need to check that the books provide in-depth details of all the topics specifically of the three main sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). To qualify for the CAT exam and get admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), and other B-schools candidates need to follow a proper strategy and study the best books that are recommended by toppers and experts.

As stated by an expert, “CAT tests your skills more than your knowledge. Students should stick to their stronger areas and not try to over-attempt in the exam. They should take a few mock tests in the run-up to the final day and revise their concepts of mathematics. It is a battle of nerves and hence carrying a cool head to the exam centre is very critical”.

Though experts and toppers prefer the study materials provided by coaching institutes but there are also certain books by top authors which are highly recommended by them.

Books For Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

BooksAuthor
How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CATArun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay
How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for the CATSharma and Upadhyay
A Modern Approach To Verbal and Non-Verbal ReasoningR S Agarwal

Books for Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

BooksAuthor
How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CATArun Sharma
Data Interpretation & Logical ReasoningGautam Puri
Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for the CATNishit K Sinha

Books For Quantitative Aptitude

BooksAuthor
CAT Data Interpretation and Logical ReasoningGautam Puri
Quantitative Aptitude for the CATNishit K Sinha
How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CATArun Sharma


Along with preparing from the books students also need to practice the mock test paper that is released on the official website. The CAT mock test contains questions from CAT's previous year's paper. It helps candidates to get an idea about the type of questions generally asked in the CAT exam.

Common Admission Test
