CAT 2022 Exam On November 27; Check Top Recommended Books To Revise

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 examination is about to begin soon on November 27 and so studying from the best book is necessary to score well in the exam. Before selecting a book we need to check that the books provide in-depth details of all the topics specifically of the three main sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). To qualify for the CAT exam and get admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs), and other B-schools candidates need to follow a proper strategy and study the best books that are recommended by toppers and experts.

As stated by an expert, “CAT tests your skills more than your knowledge. Students should stick to their stronger areas and not try to over-attempt in the exam. They should take a few mock tests in the run-up to the final day and revise their concepts of mathematics. It is a battle of nerves and hence carrying a cool head to the exam centre is very critical”.

Though experts and toppers prefer the study materials provided by coaching institutes but there are also certain books by top authors which are highly recommended by them.

Books For Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Books Author How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay How to Prepare for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for the CAT Sharma and Upadhyay A Modern Approach To Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning R S Agarwal





Books for Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Books Author How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT Arun Sharma Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Gautam Puri Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation for the CAT Nishit K Sinha

Books For Quantitative Aptitude

Books Author CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Gautam Puri Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT Nishit K Sinha How to Prepare for Data Interpretation for CAT Arun Sharma





Along with preparing from the books students also need to practice the mock test paper that is released on the official website. The CAT mock test contains questions from CAT's previous year's paper. It helps candidates to get an idea about the type of questions generally asked in the CAT exam.