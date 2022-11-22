CAT 2022: Exam In Five Days; Revision Tactics To Secure High Marks

Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2022

With only a few days left for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 candidates are trying their best possible way to revise what they have learnt and be ready for the exam day. During the last few days, the applicants' revision plan is quite important. Candidates need to revise the formulas, concepts, and theorems and write them down at the same time.

Candidates appearing in the CAT 2022 exam must be well acquainted with the test pattern. The CAT exam will be held for a duration of two hours and will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQ) and type-in-the-answer (TITA) questions. The question paper will have three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Candidates will have 40 minutes to answer each section.

CAT 2022: Five Days Revision Strategy

Here are some suggestions and strategies to help you ace the IIM entrance test with a high grade.

1. Time Management- Speed and time management are two of the most significant factors CAT candidates should concentrate on in order to succeed in the entrance test. The IIM CAT paper has a restricted amount of time to answer the questions and so candidates need to make sure that answering a question does not take more than two minutes.

2. Revise Past Papers, Formulas- During the last few days of preparation, candidates can go through the previous year's papers and note how many questions can be attempted. Identifying the strengths through these papers will also help to concentrate on the well-developed aspects. Candidates must also revise all formulae and topics to ensure clarity while writing the paper.

3. Attempt More Mock Tests- Candidates must complete one CAT mock test and one CAT question paper every day during the last few days of preparation as practising more will help to maintain the flow on the exam day. Additionally, it is advised to take the mock test daily at the same time as candidates are required to appear for the main exam. Forming this practice of answering the exam questions at a particular time of day will help in the development of muscle memory.

4. Focus More On Question Paper And Less On Topic- Even the topics in which they are well-versed might have a difficult question that will consume more time. So, it is important to concentrate on the CAT question paper and check whether it is easy to answer it and if so, go on with such questions first. Candidates also can attempt the difficult and complicated questions if they still have time after completing the easy ones.

5. Do Not Try Something New- Candidates should not study a new topic if he or she has not covered it throughout the CAT preparation. The exam preparation strategy and overall performance will be significantly impacted by shifting focus to a new topic.