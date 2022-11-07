CAT 2022 Exam In 20 Days; Top-Ranked IIMs And Know About Their Placements

CAT 2022 exam and IIM placements

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is set to be held on November 27, 2022. With only 20 days left in between, students must be in the last phase of their preparation. Aspirants seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes eye the IIMs as IIMs are India’s top-notch education institutes for management courses due to their quality education and captivating placement statistics. This year, IIM placements have been a record-setter and students were offered jobs in various leading companies including Accenture Strategy, American Express, Bain and Company, Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, EY Parthenon, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey and Company, Monitor Deloitte, Oliver Wyman and Standard Chartered.

Postgraduate management aspirants who aim at getting admission to IIMs in the 2023-24 session and are preparing for CAT 2022 can check the placements data of some IIMs recorded this year.

IIM Ahmedabad

The IIM Ahmedabad held its first, second and third cluster of summer placement for the postgraduate programme (PGP) class of 2024. Over 50 firms participated in the first and second clusters of the summer placement at IIM Ahmedabad held on November 1 and 4. Final and third cluster of summer placement was held today, November 7. The Boston Consulting Group, as per an IIM Ahmedabad statement, was the top recruiter with 28 offers in the first cluster, followed by Bain and Company with 23 offers. American Express with nine offers, rolled out the maximum offers in the cards and financial advisory cohort in the first cluster.

IIM Bangalore

All students of the 2021-23 PGP and PGP-BA class of the IIM Bangalore who participated in the summer placements have received job offers, the institute data said. A total of 542 offers have been made by recruiters to 513 students, it said. Top recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 41 offers, are Microsoft (13), Samsung (6), Walmart Global Tech (6), Visa Inc. (4), InfoEdge (3), UHG Optum (3), Adobe (2), Atlassian (1), and others (3).

IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta in its final placement process for its 57th batch witnessed 100 per cent placements wherein a total of 631 offers were rolled out by over 190 companies. IIM Calcutta has achieved its highest-ever average cost to company (CTC) of Rs 34.2 lakh per annum (LPA), while the median salary for the process was Rs 31 LPA.

IIM Kozhikode

IIM Kozhikode in its summer internship recruitment drive attracted participation from 122 recruiters which offered internships to 541 students with the highest stipend pegged at Rs 6.47 lakhs. The mean and median stipend stands at 2.5 lakhs, an increase of 25 per cent over last year.

IIM Indore

IIM Indore has hit a jackpot as the employers have shelled out the highest Rs 6 lakh stipend offer to some for summer internship, an institute official said. IIM Indore summer placements this year saw a participation of 606 students from the two-year postgraduate programme (PGP) and the 5-year integrated programme in management (IPM).