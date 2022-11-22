CAT 2022: Exam Day Dress Code, List Of Barred Items

CAT exam 2022 important instructions

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore is set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 on November 27. The CAT 2022 exam will be organised in three sessions on a single day. The first session will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second session will be held between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm and the third session between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Candidates should not report later than 8:15 am for the forenoon session, 12:15 noon for the afternoon session and 4:15 pm for the evening session.

Aspirants should reach the examination centre in advance so that they can assist during the frisking process. Candidates will be frisked with handheld metal detectors prior to entry to the test centre premises. Security personnel, both male and female, would be available to frisk candidates. Candidates must follow the dress code mentioned in the CAT admit card.

CAT 2022: Exam Day Dress Code

Mask will be permitted beyond the Frisking Point.

Socks, plain pullovers, sweaters and cardigans (without any pockets) are allowed inside the test lab.

Slippers and sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes/footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons are not permitted.

All personal belongings should be kept aside at the examination centre.

Candidates with metal implants, pacemaker, etc. in their body are required to bring a supporting medical certificate of the same to the test centre.

CAT 2022: List Of Barred items