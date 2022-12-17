CAT 2022: Exam Committee Scraps 2 Questions; Issues Notice On Evaluation

CAT committee has decided not to considered two questions for evaluation.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) committee has decided that two questions from the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section from shift 2 and shift 3 of the CAT exam will not be considered for evaluation. As per the committee, the two questions are ambiguous in nature.

Latest: CAT 2022: Answer key and response sheet (Slot 1 & 3). Download EBook Don't Miss: CAT 2022: Question paper memory based (Slot 1, 2 and 3). Download Now Suggested: CAT 2022: Scores, percentile and list of colleges accepting 70 to 90+ percentile. Download EBook Recommended: India's top 100 private B-schools accepting CAT score. Download EBook

The CAT exam scores of candidates from the DILR section in these two shifts are to be adjusted on a prorated basis based on their responses to the balance questions in the DILR section.

As per the CAT syllabus, there were a total of 66 questions in the exam. The questions were from three sections- Section 1 (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) had 24 questions, Section 2 (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) had 20 questions and Section 3 (Quantitative Ability) had 22 questions.

The CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27, 2022. The CAT answer key was released on December 1 and candidates were allowed to raise objections in case of mistakes till December 4, 2022. The final answer key will be released along with the CAT 2022 result. IIM Bangalore is likely to announce the result in the first or second week of January 2023.

CAT 2022 was successfully conducted at 293 test centres spread across 154 cities in the country. Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 87 per cent on the exam day.