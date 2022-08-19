CAT 2022: E-Book On Top B-Schools, Fees, Placements By Careers360

CAT 2022: As the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application process is underway, Careers360 has launched a free e-book having details of top 50 private B-schools countrywide, admission process, cut-offs, fees, and other details. "Check out the list of India's top 50 private MBA colleges per the NIRF ranking 2022. Get details on average and highest salary, placement, entrance exams and the cutoff accepted for MBA admission, fees, and more," Careers360's webpage mentioned.



The E-book has top B-schools zone wise- North, South, East and West. As per Careers360's E-book, the top private B-schools in North India are- Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida, Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, International Management Institute, Delhi, Management Development Institute, Gurgaon, FORE School of Management, Delhi, Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, Jagan Institute of Management Studies, Rohini, Delhi.

The top B-schools from Southern part of India are- IBS Business School, Hyderabad, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai, T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal, Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad, KREA University, Sri City, Christ University, Bangalore, Alliance University, Bangalore.



In East India, the renowned private management institutes are- XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, XIM University, Bhubaneswar, KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar, International Management Institute, Kolkata, International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar, while in West Zone, the top MBA colleges are- SPJIMR, Mumbai, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, Goa Institute of Management, Goa, Institute of Rural Management, Anand, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai, MICA, Ahmedabad, others.



For details on the admission process, campus placement details of these private B-schools, download the E-book from Careers360's website.



