  • Home
  • Education
  • CAT 2022: E-Book On Top B-Schools, Fees, Placements By Careers360

CAT 2022: E-Book On Top B-Schools, Fees, Placements By Careers360

As the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application process is underway, Careers360 has launched a free e-book having details of top 50 private B-schools countrywide, admission process, cut-offs, fees, and other details.

Education | Written By Team Careers360 | Updated: Aug 19, 2022 5:53 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CAT 2022 Application Underway; List Of Other Management Entrance Test
CAT 2022: Top Management Colleges To Take Admission, Previous Year Cut-Offs
CAT Registration 2022 Begins; Know Last Date To Apply, Application Form Details
CAT Registration 2022: How To Fill CAT Application Form? Documents Required
CAT 2022 Registration Starts Today; Documents Required, Things To Check
CAT 2022 Application Process Starts Tomorrow; Eligibility Criteria, Registration Details
CAT 2022: E-Book On Top B-Schools, Fees, Placements By Careers360
CAT 2022: E-Book On Top B-Schools, Fees, Placements By Careers360

CAT 2022: As the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application process is underway, Careers360 has launched a free e-book having details of top 50 private B-schools countrywide, admission process, cut-offs, fees, and other details. "Check out the list of India's top 50 private MBA colleges per the NIRF ranking 2022. Get details on average and highest salary, placement, entrance exams and the cutoff accepted for MBA admission, fees, and more," Careers360's webpage mentioned.

The E-book has top B-schools zone wise- North, South, East and West. As per Careers360's E-book, the top private B-schools in North India are- Birla Institute of Management Technology, Greater Noida, Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, International Management Institute, Delhi, Management Development Institute, Gurgaon, FORE School of Management, Delhi, Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, Jagan Institute of Management Studies, Rohini, Delhi.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here

Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now

Don't Miss: CAT 2022 Preparation Tips by Experts and Toppers, Grab it Free!

Recommended: 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now

Also Read|| CAT 2022 Application Underway; List Of Other Management Entrance Test

The top B-schools from Southern part of India are- IBS Business School, Hyderabad, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai, T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal, Institute of Management Technology, Hyderabad, KREA University, Sri City, Christ University, Bangalore, Alliance University, Bangalore.

In East India, the renowned private management institutes are- XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, XIM University, Bhubaneswar, KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneswar, International Management Institute, Kolkata, International Management Institute, Bhubaneswar, while in West Zone, the top MBA colleges are- SPJIMR, Mumbai, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, Goa Institute of Management, Goa, Institute of Rural Management, Anand, K J Somaiya Institute of Management, Mumbai, MICA, Ahmedabad, others.

For details on the admission process, campus placement details of these private B-schools, download the E-book from Careers360's website.

“This is a sponsored article and NDTV is not responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever to at all that is stated in the sponsored article and/or also with regard to the views, claims, specifications of the advertised product provided by Careers360. It is solely the responsibility of the reader to verify and confirm anything stated/ featured in the sponsored article before attaching any credibility to it.”

Click here for more Education News
NIRF India Ranking CAT Exam Format
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA To Release Answer Key This Week At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
Live | NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Live: NTA To Release Answer Key This Week At Neet.nta.nic.in; College Predictor
IISc, CELLINK Join Hands To Advance Research In 3D Bioprinting
IISc, CELLINK Join Hands To Advance Research In 3D Bioprinting
Tamil Nadu: Ambedkar Law University Extends Registration Deadline For Law Courses
Tamil Nadu: Ambedkar Law University Extends Registration Deadline For Law Courses
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key When? Here's What Official Said
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key When? Here's What Official Said
Telangana TS EdCET 2022 Result Soon; Know Qualifying Marks, Ranking Criteria
Telangana TS EdCET 2022 Result Soon; Know Qualifying Marks, Ranking Criteria
.......................... Advertisement ..........................