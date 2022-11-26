CAT 2022: Dress Code To Follow On The Exam Day

CAT exam day dress code

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow, November 27. The exam will be conducted for a total of three sessions- the first session is from 8:30 am, the second session from 12:30 pm and the third session from 4:30 pm. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the CAT admit card in the exam hall. Along with the admit card candidates also need original and valid photo identification proof- PAN card, driving license, voter id, passport or aadhaar card with photograph, e-aadhaar, ration card or identification affidavit (anyone).

Latest: Last minute preparation strategy for CAT 2022. Check Now Recommended: CAT 2022 question/sample papers. Download Now Suggested: CAT 2022 section wise preparation strategy by expert & topper's. Click here Also See: 100 quant facts every CAT aspirant must know. Get Free Ebook

Candidates should reach the exam centre 90 minutes before to avoid any last-minute hassle. The last entry is 15 minutes before the start time.

Apart from the CAT admit card and id proof candidates also need to follow the dress code for the exam date. One can wear socks, plain pullovers, sweaters and cardigans (without pockets) inside the CAT exam hall. Additionally, candidates can wear slippers and sandals with low heels. The mask will be permitted only beyond the frisking point.

Candidates with metal implants, pacemakers, or similar devices in their bodies must present a supporting medical certificate to the exam centre. However, shoes with heavy soles and outfits with huge buttons are not allowed. Candidates must also refrain from wearing jewellery, watches, or carrying a phone or electronic device. If applicants have such items, they must leave them at the entry. Moreover, it is compulsory for everyone to follow the Covid-19 guidelines in the exam centre.