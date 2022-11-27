CAT 2022: Check Expected Cut-Off For 100 Percentile

Image credit: Images by Careers360 Check CAT 2022 cut-off percentile

CAT 2022: The slot three of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) will conclude at 6:30 PM, the slot one and two were concluded earlier. The candidates who have appeared in slot one and two reviewed the paper as moderately difficult, with sections like Quant and DILR were tough and tricky.

Based on the candidates' feedback, experts from IMS India have prepared a cut-off percentile both for slot one and two. As per the experts, the candidates who will get above 100 can expect cut-off percentile over 99 per cent, the lowest cut-off will be around 80 percentile. CAT 2022 Exam Live Updates

Both the CAT 2022 papers had 66 questions; 24 questions from VARC, 20 questions from DILR, QA- 22 questions. The candidates in the slot one analysed the VARC and DILR sections tough and tricky, while candidates who have appeared in slot two felt that the paper pattern was not followed. CAT 2022 Slot One Paper Analysis | Slot Two Paper Analysis

The slot three will conclude at 6:30 PM. Following the conclusion of CAT 2022, the candidates can check their scores through the unofficial answer key released by instititutes. The CAT official answer key can be expected next week, followed by the result.