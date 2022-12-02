CAT 2022 Candidate Response Sheet Available; Know How To Calculate Percentile Score

IIM CAT 2022 percentile score calculator

The Common Admission Test (CAT) candidate response sheet has been released on Thursday, December 1. CAT 2022 was held on November 27. As many as 2,22,184 candidates took the management entrance exam. The administering body of CAT has made the candidate response sheet available at the iimcat.ac.in. As the CAT 2022 exam was held in three different shifts and considering the varied level of difficulty associated in each of the shifts, the administering body follows a normalisation procedure to arrive at the percentile scores.

CAT percentile score will allow the candidates know their CAT 2022 ranks. The CAT percentile is a rank of the aspirant relative to other aspirants who appeared for CAT. To arrive at the CAT 2022 percentile, candidates, however must know the total number of aspirants appearing and the normalised score obtained in CAT.

How To Calculate CAT Percentile

Find the total number of candidates appearing on all the three shifts of CAT 2022 Assigning ranks based on the scaled or normalised score Calculation of percentile score = [(Number of Aspirants - Rank)/ Number of Aspirants] x 100 Round-off the calculated CAT 2022 percentile score up to two decimal points

The CAT 2022 percentile score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below that particular percentile in the admission test. The percentile score will be the normalised score for the admission test of CAT 2022 (instead of the marks received by the candidate) and shall be used for preparation of the CAT 2022 merit lists.