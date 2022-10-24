CAT 2022 To Be Held Soon; Exam Pattern, Preparation Tips

Image credit: Shutterstock CAT 2022 exam preparation tips.

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022. Candidates have only a month left to prepare for the CAT 2022 exam and score the desirable marks. The exam will be held in a computer-based test mode and will have all three sections of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation. The CAT 2022 admit card will be available on the website from October 27 (5 pm).

As per the CAT 2022 exam pattern, the exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes. Each section of the CAT exam is for 40 minutes to complete. Candidates will get three marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

CAT 2022: Preparation Tips For The Exam

As only a month is left to prepare for the exam, below are some tips and tricks that will help candidates to get a good score.