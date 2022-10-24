CAT 2022 To Be Held Soon; Exam Pattern, Preparation Tips
CAT 2022 exam is to be held on November 27. Here are a few preparation tips to score well in the exam.
CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022. Candidates have only a month left to prepare for the CAT 2022 exam and score the desirable marks. The exam will be held in a computer-based test mode and will have all three sections of Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation. The CAT 2022 admit card will be available on the website from October 27 (5 pm).
As per the CAT 2022 exam pattern, the exam will be held for a duration of 120 minutes. Each section of the CAT exam is for 40 minutes to complete. Candidates will get three marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
CAT 2022: Preparation Tips For The Exam
As only a month is left to prepare for the exam, below are some tips and tricks that will help candidates to get a good score.
- As the IIM CAT is a test of basic problem-solving understanding, candidates need to be clear with the basic concepts.
- To achieve a high overall percentile, students must do well in all sections of the CAT exam. Sectional percentile is also considered in merit preparation, thus candidates should prepare well for all sections.
- It is very important to give mock tests as it helps to get an understanding of how to use time effectively in the CAT exam. This also helps candidates to solve the paper quickly without wasting much time.
- Each section of the paper has only 40 minutes to solve. Candidates need to manage their time well in order to complete more questions in less time. Candidates can practice using a timer to enhance their ability to solve a question in a specific amount of time.
- Candidates need to check their weak areas of the CAT syllabus and focus on them. Keep practising them until and unless the doubts are clear.
- It is essential to be calm not just during the CAT exam but also during the preparation process. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and eating well will help to overcome stress and prepare well.