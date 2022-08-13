Other management entrance test for MBA admission

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 application process is underway. Candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in to register for CAT 2022. CAT is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes. CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. CAT is held for a duration of three hours. Candidates looking for admission to postgraduate management programmes can also take other management tests for admission to MBA courses. AICTE CMAT, XAT, IIFT MBA and SNAP are also some of the other management entrance tests.

While the last date for IIM CAT 2022 online application is September 14. Let us look at some of the other MBA entrance tests including Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), and Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in detail.

AICTE CMAT: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), held for admission to management programmes at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-affiliated institutions across the country is a national-level entrance test. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers CMAT. CMAT official website is cmat.nta.nic.in.

AIMA MAT: Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test for admission to MBA programmes in over 600 institutions across the country. Mat.aima.in is the official website of MAT. While the MAT 2022 PBT is scheduled for September 4, the MAT CBT 2022 will be held on September 18. Application for both the test is underway.

XAT: Xavier Admission Test, or XAT, is held for admission to postgraduate management courses at over 160 institutions, including the XLRI- Xavier School of Management. The official website of XAT is xatonline.in.

KIITEE Management: KIIT MBA is conducted for admission to Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology School Of Management (KSOM). In addition to KIIT MBA, candidates can also take CAT, MAT, GMAT, CMAT or XAT exams for admission to the institute. The official website is ksom.ac.in.

IIFT MBA 2022: IIFT MBA (IB) is conducted for admission to MBA (International Business), the flagship programme of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). It is a six-trimester general management residential programme with a focus on International Business. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam. The official website is iift.nta.nic.in.

SNAP: The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is for admission to MBA programmes offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Snaptest.org is the official website of SNAP.