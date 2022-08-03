  • Home
CAT 2022 Registration Starts Today; Documents Required, Things To Check

CAT 2022 Registration: CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. The last date for IIM CAT online application is September 14

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 8:02 am IST
Apply at imcat.ac.in till September 14
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CAT 2022 Registration: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration process will start today, August 3. Candidates looking for admission to postgraduate management programmes can apply online at iimcat.ac.in. The last date for IIM CAT 2022 online application is September 14. CAT 2022 will be conducted in as many as 150 cities across the country in multiple test centres. Applicants can select upto six test cities in order of preference in the CAT online application form 2022. Along with the CAT application form, candidates registering online will be required to upload certain documents including passport size photographs, scanned copies of signatures and caste certificates. ALSO READ | CAT 2022 Application Fee Increased, Test Centre Reduced; Check What’s New This Year

The eligibility criteria for CAT 2022 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there exists relaxations for the reserved category students.

“Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process,” a statement on the IIM CAT official notification said.

CAT 2022: Application Fee

  • For SC, ST and PwD category candidates: Rs 1,150
  • For all other categories of candidates: Rs 2,300.

The Indian Institutes of Management administer CAT to shortlist candidates for admission to business schools across the country. CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. CAT is held for a duration of three hours. The test comprises three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

