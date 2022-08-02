CAT 2022 Application Process Starts Tomorrow; Eligibility Criteria, Registration Details

  • Home
CAT application 2022 from tomorrow. Candidates can apply online for CAT 2022 on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in between August 3 and September 14.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 2, 2022 3:17 pm IST
CAT application 2022 from tomorrow, eligibility criteria here

The application for Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) starts tomorrow, August 3. Candidates can apply online for CAT 2022 on the official website -- iimcat.ac.in between August 3 and September 14. CAT 2022 will be held on November 27. The Indian Institutes of Management administer CAT to shortlist candidates for admission to business schools across the country. CAT is held for a duration of three hours. The test comprises three sections -- verbal ability and reading comprehension; data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude.

CAT 2022 will be held in 150 cities across the country in multiple test centres. Candidates can select upto six test cities in order of preference in the CAT 2022 online application.

The eligibility criteria for CAT 2022 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there exist relaxations for the reserved category students.

The result of CAT 2022 can be expected in the second week of January 2023.

CAT 2022 Eligibility

  • The candidate must hold a UG degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA, while it is 45 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories

  • Candidates appearing for the final year of undergraduate degree or equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply

  • The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate would be calculated based on the practice as followed by the respective university, or institution

  • IIMs may verify eligibility at various stages of the selection process

Candidates applying for CAT 2022 should fulfill any one of the following conditions:

● Completed UG degree with the required percentage of marks

● Completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI)) with required percentage

● Should be in the final year of undergraduate degree with required percentage

Required percentages in all the cases represent a minimum 45 per cent in case of SC, ST, and PwD candidates and for General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, the minimum is 50 per cent.

