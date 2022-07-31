CAT 2022 Application Process To Begin On August 3; Exam Date, Admit Card, Eligibility, Paper Pattern Details

Image credit: Representational image/ Careers360 Apply for CAT 2022 at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2022: The Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) application process will commence from Wednesday, August 3, the candidates can apply on the official website- iimcat.ac.in from 10 am. The CAT 2022 application is basic and includes steps -- registration, filling in the application form, uploading documents, and paying the registration fee. "At the time of registration, the candidates have to select any six test cities, as per their preference, from a drop-down menu. After the last date of registration, candidates will be allotted one among the six preferred cities subject to availability. In the rare case that a candidate is not allotted any of the preferred cities, he/she will be allotted a nearby city," CAT notification mentioned.

To apply for CAT 2022, candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,300 while Rs 1,150 for SC, ST and PwD categories. CAT 2022 will be held on November 27 around 150 test cities across the country.

CAT 2022: Eligibility

The candidates applying for Common Admission Test need to have Bachelor’s degree or professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India (FIAI). The candidates belong to general/ EWS/ NC-OBC categories need to obtain 50 per cent marks in graduation, while 45 per cent marks for reserved category candidates (SC/ST/PwD).

Reservation

As per CAT 2022 notification, 15 per cent of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27 per cent for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the “Non-Creamy” layer (NC-OBC), up to 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates and 5 per cent for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD).

Application Fee

CAT 2022: Important Dates

Registration opens: August 3, 2022 (10 am)

Registration closes: September 14 (5 pm)

Admit card download: October 27 – November 27, 2022

Test date: November 27

Result declaration: Second week of January, 2023 (Tentative).

Admit Card

CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27. The candidates can download admit card on the official website- iimcat.ac.in from October 27 to November 27.

To download CAT 2022 admit card, candidates need to use application number, password on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Paper Pattern

CAT will be held for a duration of two hours. The paper will comprise of 64 to 76 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of total marks of 192 to 228. The paper will comprise questions from three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability.

CAT is a national level eligibility test and is held for admission to postgraduate business programmes.