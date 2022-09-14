CAT 2022 Application Last Date Today; New Exam Centre Imphal Announced

CAT 2022 application last date

The last date to register online for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is today, September 14. A new exam centre, Imphal, Manipur, has been announced. Candidates will now be able to choose Imphal as an exam centre to appear for the CAT 2022 exam scheduled to be held on November 27. Candidates willing to take admission to postgraduate management programmes can apply online at iimcat.ac.in and register for CAT 2022.

“Candidates can now choose Imphal (Manipur) as a preferred city for CAT 2022,” a statement on the iimcat.ac.in said.

Applicants can select up to six test cities in order of preference in the CAT online application form 2022. Along with the CAT application form, candidates registering online will be required to upload certain documents including passport size photographs, scanned copies of signatures and caste certificates.

The eligibility criteria for CAT 2022 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there exists relaxations for the reserved category students.

“Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process,” a statement on the IIM CAT official notification said.

CAT 2022 question paper will have three sections. While Section 1 will have Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section 2 will comprise questions from Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. The CAT 2022 Section 3 will have questions from Quantitative Ability.