CAT 2022 Application Form: Provision To Select IIM Jammu MBA Programmes Open; Details Here

CAT application form 2022 open to select IIM Jammu programmes

The candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 can now select Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu’s MBA in Hospitality Administration and Healthcare Management. The MBA in Hospitality Administration and Healthcare Management at IIM Jammu is offered in collaboration with AIIMS Jammu and IIT Jammu. Candidates can go to the website -- iimcat.ac.in and select IIM Jammu MBA programmes.

“One-time opportunity to select MBA (Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management) program offered by IIM Jammu in collaboration with AIIMS Jammu & IIT Jammu from CAT 2022 application form,” a statement on the IIM CAT website said.

“Due to some technical glitch, the option for an MBA (Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management) of IIM Jammu was not visible to the CAT 2022 applicants. However, now the link is open for all interested candidates to select the option for MBA (HA and HM) to be considered for Personal Interview (PI) Process,” it added.

CAT Application Form 2022: How To Select IIM Jammu Programmes