CAT 2022 Application Fee Increased, Test Centre Reduced; Check What’s New This Year

CAT 2022: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has recently released the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 official notification. As per the CAT 2022 notification, the registration process will begin on August 3 and the exam will be held on November 27. This year the CAT registration fee has increased from Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,150 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) category students and Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,300 for the General category students. The number of CAT entrance test cities has also been reduced to 150 this year.

The candidates seeking to appear in the CAT 2022 exam can submit the online application form through the official website – iimcat.ac.in. The last date to submit the registration form is September 14.

The IIM CAT 2022 paper pattern will be the same as last year, and the exam will be held in three sessions of two hours each. CAT 2022 exam questions will be from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.

To apply for CAT 2022 candidates first need to visit the official website, register and get the login credentials, fill out the application form and upload the required documents, pay the exam fee and then submit the CAT 2022 application form. It is also important for candidates to take the printout of the application form for future needs.

To be eligible for the CAT 2022 exam candidates must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent overall marks or an equivalent Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). However, students who belong to the SC, ST, or PWD category must have a minimum of 45 per cent from a recognized institute.

CAT 2022: Important Points