CAT 2022 Application Deadline Tomorrow; Direct Link For Registration Here

CAT 2022 Application Form: The iimcat.ac.in link will remain active till 5 pm tomorrow for application to CAT 2022. CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 20, 2022 7:53 pm IST

CAT 2022 application last date tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) application deadline is tomorrow, September 21. Candidates scoring above the CAT 2022 cut-off marks will be able to take admitted to postgraduate management programmes. The iimcat.ac.in link will remain active till 5 pm tomorrow for application to CAT 2022. CAT 2022 exam will be held on November 27.

Apart from the CAT 2022 application form, candidates registering online will be required to upload passport size photographs, scanned copies of signatures and caste certificates. Applicants can select up to six test cities in order of preference in the CAT online application form.

The eligibility criteria for CAT 2022 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there exists relaxations for the reserved category students.

CAT 2022 Registration Steps

  1. Register to generate unique User ID and Password.
  2. Log in with the generated User ID and Password to fill in the CAT 2022 application form.
  3. Submit the CAT 2022 application form after entering details and making online payment to complete the registration and application process.

The CAT 2022 application form is categorised into the following six sections:

  • Personal Details
  • Academics
  • Work Experience
  • Programmes
  • Test City
  • Payment

A few entries to the CAT 2022 application form cannot be changed once the application is submitted. These are --

  • Name of Candidate
  • Date of Birth
  • Email Address
  • Mobile Number

CAT 2022 Registration Direct Link

Common Admission Test
