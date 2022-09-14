  • Home
CAT Application 2022: Candidates willing to take admission to postgraduate management programmes will now get another week’s time to apply online at iimcat.ac.in and register for CAT 2022.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 14, 2022 7:11 pm IST
CAT 2022 Application Deadline Extended; MBA Aspirants Can Now Apply By September 21
CAT 2022 application deadline extended
New Delhi:

The registration deadline for application to the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 has been extended. Earlier scheduled to be over today, September 14, the CAT 2022 registration window will now remain open till September 21. Candidates willing to take admission to postgraduate management programmes will now get another week’s time to apply online at iimcat.ac.in and register for CAT 2022. CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on November 27.

“CAT 2022 Registration Deadline extended to September 21, 2022 [up to] 5.00 PM,” a statement on the iimcat.ac.in said.

In addition to the CAT 2022 application form, candidates registering online will be required to upload certain documents including passport size photographs, scanned copies of signatures and caste certificates. Applicants can select up to six test cities in order of preference in the CAT online application form 2022. As a first, candidates will be able to select Imphal, Manipur as an exam centre for CAT 2022 exam.

The eligibility criteria for CAT 2022 application include a degree in graduation from a recognised university or institute with 50 per cent marks or equivalent. However, there exists relaxations for the reserved category students.

“Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process,” a statement on the IIM CAT official notification said.

Common Admission Test CAT Eligibility
