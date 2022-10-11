CAT 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Exam Syllabus, Format

CAT 2022 answers to FAQs

The Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to postgraduate management programmes is set to be held on November 27. Applicants due to appear for the CAT exam must be preparing in full swing. The students will also be provided with CAT mock tests to acquaint them with the online mode of exam.

As per CAT 202 exam pattern, CAT will be held in three shifts of two-hour examination comprising three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. The test will be timed.

CAT 2022: Answers To FAQs

Question: Will CAT 2022 be held as an online examination?

Answer: CAT 2022 will be conducted as a digital or computer-based test (CBT) and not an internet-based test (IBT); meaning a candidate will not take the examination on an internet site. Instead of reading the questions in a paper booklet and darkening the ovals on the answer-sheet, a candidate will read the questions on a computer terminal in CAT 2022 exam and choose an answer by clicking on the correct option.

Question: Can a candidate take CAT exam 2022 from any computer?

Answer: A candidate must take the CAT examination on a computer system assigned at the test centre based on the test cities selected while registering for CAT. The test centre details will be printed on the CAT admit card.

Question: Can CAT 2022 candidates take calculators along with them to the exam centre?

Answer: Candidates are prohibited from taking calculators to the testing centre. However, they may use the onscreen calculator that will be available throughout the exam.

Question: Does CAT 2022 have a syllabus for examination preparation?

Answer: No, the CAT examination does not have a defined syllabus for CAT exam. However, you can attempt the mock test to understand the pattern of examination and types of questions.

Question: Who will provide a scribe/reader in case required by a PwD candidate?

Answer: The PwD candidate will have to make arrangements for a scribe. He/she will have to carry the Scribe Affidavit available on the CAT website.