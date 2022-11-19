CAT 2022 After 7 Days; Know What Is Exam Day Document Verification, Registration Process

CAT 2022 exam in 8 days, know what is exam day registration, document verification

The Common Admission Test, or CAT, is set to be held on November 27. The CAT 2022 administering body has made the exam day guideline and instructions available for the candidates. CAT 2022 will be conducted in three sessions. While the forenoon session will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am and the afternoon and evening sessions from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm respectively.

Candidates appearing for CAT 2022 will have to undergo a frisking process at the entrance of the CAT exam center. After the frisking process is done, candidates will be required to verify certain documents including CAT admit card 2022 with photograph affixed, original photo identity proof and self-declaration form.

CAT 2022 Exam Day Document Verification

“After completion of the frisking process, Candidates would be asked to proceed for Document Verification. Candidate’s Admit Card (with photograph affixed), *original photo identity proof and **other documents (if required) would be checked at this Desk,” a statement on the CAT exam day guideline said.

After successful CAT exam day document verification, the statement added, candidates will be allowed to move to their respective test labs. After entering the CAT test lab, candidates, however, will not be allowed to leave the lab before the end of the test, unless it is a medical emergency.

CAT 2022 Registration Process

After CAT document verification, candidates will be asked to proceed for the iris and photo registration. During the CAT 2022 registration process, candidate’s iris will be scanned, and photograph would be captured. During iris scan, candidates may be required to remove their glasses or contact lenses. Candidates will have to sign the attendance sheet as part of the CAT exam day registration process.