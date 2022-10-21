CAT 2022 Admit Card Next Week; Exam Pattern, Key Points Here

CAT 2022 admit card to release on October 27

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 admit card next week, October 27. Candidates registered for the CAT 2022 examination can download their admit card from the official website-- iimcat.ac.in using their application number and password. The IIM Bangalore has scheduled to conduct the CAT Exam on November 27 in online mode.

Candidates who qualify the CAT 2022 exam will become eligible for admission to various management programmes of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and other institutions. The next round of admission process includes counselling based on cut-off for various IIMs and the preferences made by applicants. Several IIMs conduct selection tests such as writing ability tests (WAT), personal interviews (PI) and group discussions (GD) for admission.

CAT 2022 Admit Card Details

As per the official schedule, the IIM CAT 2022 admit card will be issued on Thursday, October 27. The admit card will include applicant's details like name, roll number, exam date, centre details and exam day instructions. Candidates must carry a hard copy of CAT admit card along with a valid photo ID proof at the test centre. The examination will be held following the strict guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket to which candidates must have to adhere. Any discrepancy in admit card details must be informed to the exam conducting authorities within the stipulated timeline.

CAT 2022 Exam Details

The CAT 2022 examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) mode. The CAT 2022 question paper will include three sections-- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DI and LR) and Quantitative Ability (QA). The duration of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card of the candidate. CAT question paper instructions will be displayed on the computer screen before the commencement of the exam. Candidates should thoroughly read the exam instructions before attempting the question paper.